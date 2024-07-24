4 hours ago

Medeama SC has arranged a crunch match against Hearts of Oak to inaugurate the newly upgraded T and A Stadium in Tarkwa on August 16, 2024.

This event marks a historic moment for Medeama and the Tarkwa community, showcasing their new state-of-the-art stadium designed for hosting both local and international football matches as well as other events.

The T and A Stadium is an ultra-modern facility equipped with features to enhance the spectator experience.

Medeama’s decision to play against Hearts of Oak, one of Ghana's most storied football clubs, underlines the significance of this occasion.

According to officials, all necessary preparations are underway to ensure the success of this event, with letters already sent to relevant stakeholders.

This match promises to be a memorable day for fans and players alike, provided all goes as planned without any last-minute hitches.

The inauguration of the T and A Stadium not only signifies a new chapter for Medeama but also serves as a symbol of growth and development in sports infrastructure within the region.

The modern 10,400-seater stadium, funded by Gold Fields Ghana Limited through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation, features a digital pitch advertising board, promising to revolutionize stadium advertising and enhance the overall experience for spectators and advertisers.

With the T and A Stadium's completion, the region looks forward to improved sports infrastructure and community engagement opportunities, setting a new standard for football venues in Ghana.