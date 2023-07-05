39 minutes ago

Medeama, the champions of Ghana, have made a decision to submit the Cape Coast Stadium as their designated home venue for their upcoming CAF Champions League matches.

This alternative choice comes after the club's initial plan to utilize T and A Park in Tarkwa faced delays due to ongoing construction.

The Cape Coast Stadium, situated in the Central Region of Ghana, has a strong reputation for successfully hosting numerous international games, including matches featuring the national team, the Black Stars.

Given its track record, it is expected that CAF will grant approval for Medeama to utilize the venue.

The club's President, Moses Armah Parker, had previously hinted at the possibility of selecting the Cape Coast Stadium as their home ground.

Speaking on Asempa FM, he expressed the club's determination to represent Ghana in Africa and break barriers.

He mentioned that while they have approached Gold Fields Ghana Limited for assistance in completing the T and A Park stadium, the community is also eager to support its completion.

However, if it cannot be finished on time, Cape Coast Stadium would be their next choice. The people of Tarkwa, where T and A Park is located, have expressed their desire for Medeama to play their games there.

Gold Fields, a major investor in the club, remains committed to aiding the completion of the stadium within the set schedule.