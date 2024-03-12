4 hours ago

Medeama SC is gearing up for an exciting summer as their U15 and U17 teams prepare to participate in the Surf Cup tournament in Morocco.

This initiative is part of a broader partnership between Medeama and the International Development Academy (IDA), aimed at providing Medeama's academy players with unparalleled opportunities for growth and development.

The collaboration with IDA opens doors for Medeama's young talents to access high-level training and competition in Europe, as well as direct pathways into European academies and the US collegiate system.

Beyond the sporting arena, this partnership is poised to elevate Medeama's brand on the global stage.

As part of the partnership, Medeama's youth teams will not only participate in prestigious tournaments like the Surf Cup but also benefit from talent identification clinics and international tours organized by IDA & Medeama SC.

Ben Poulton, Director of Camps & Short-Term Programs at IDA, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the rich football history of Ghana and the exciting prospects it holds for aspiring players.

Medeama SC's credentials speak volumes about their stature in Ghanaian football. Reigning champions of the Ghana Premier League, they made their mark on the continental stage by debuting in the CAF Champions League this season, reaching the group stage.

With two Ghanaian FA Cup titles under their belt and notable appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup, Medeama SC embodies excellence and ambition.

Club president Moses Armah welcomed the partnership with IDA, expressing gratitude for the opportunities it presents.

The values of cooperation, trust, humility, discipline, effort, and loyalty, championed by both Medeama SC and IDA, align seamlessly, laying the foundation for a fruitful collaboration.

As Medeama SC continues to uphold these principles and strive for excellence, their partnership with IDA promises to nurture talent, expand horizons, and shape the future of Ghanaian football.