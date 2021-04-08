1 hour ago

Medeama goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi may soon join the long list of players embarking on the exodus bandwagon as there is growing interest in him from some yet to be identified South African clubs.

Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs are weighing up a move for the Black Stars goalkeeper.

The 26 year old goalkeeper was an unused substitute during Ghana's AFCON 2021 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Siwa Crew reports that Ofori Antwi is keen to test his strength elsewhere as he has played all his career in the domestic league and will be glad to seeker pastures anew elsewhere.

South Africa is increasingly becoming a destination for Ghanaian goalkeepers as Legon Cities goalkeeper Fatawu Dauda once played there although it was a mixed results while current Black Stars number one Richard Ofori currently plays for Orlando Pirates in the PSL.

Edwin Gyimah has been a torch bearer for Ghanaian players in the South African PSL as he has more appearances in the PSL with 165 for several clubs more than any Ghanaian.