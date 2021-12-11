7 hours ago

Medeama SC midfielder Justice Blay will be a Kotoko player during the second transfer window of the Ghana Premier League in 2022.

The player was close to joining Asante Kotoko at the start of last season but the move fell through due to Medeama's astronomical valuation of their midfielder.

Justice Blay missed half of the 2020/2021 season through an injury but is now fit and has been playing for the mauve and yellows.

His contract with the Tarkwa based club is set to expire in May 2022 but the player has rebuffed all attempts by Medeama to extend his contract as the player has set his sights on joining Asante Kotoko were he had a loan spell in the 2019/2020 season.

According to our sources the player and his representatives have reached an agreement with Kumasi Asante Kotoko to join as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract with Medeama.

He will pen a three year deal with Kumasi Asante Kotoko when he finally joins the club next year.

Blay has played two matches for Medeama this season scoring just a goal in the process.