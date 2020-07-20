1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have transferred their striker Nana Kofi Babil to Austrian Bundesliga side SCR Altach on an initial one year loan deal.

The prolific striker who had a breakthrough season in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season before it was truncated will play for an initial one year loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

Nana Kofi Babil who joined the Tarkwa based club the season was impressive with most of his goals coming from he substitue bench.

He scored four goals and supplied three assists in 12 appearances for the mauves and yellows before the league season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is Babil’s first adventure in Europe where he is expected to take the Austrian top-flight by storm.

“Nana Kofi Babil is an incredibly fast and dynamic outside player who has already gained professional experience with his young years. He sees the SCR Altach as a great opportunity to gain a foothold in European football. We are convinced of it to be able to offer him the environment that he needs to take this step and develop his talent. “SCR Altach Sporting chief Christian Möckel said.

Nana Kofi Babil: ” Moving to Europe is a dream come true. I would like to thank the SCR Altach in particular for giving me this opportunity. I would like to justify this trust and will do everything I can to help the club to be successful. I have already heard that the SCR Altach is one of the top addresses for the development of young players in Austria and that is why I decided to take this step. ” he added.