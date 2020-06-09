49 minutes ago

Goalkeeper of Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC, Eric Ofori Antwi has expressed his disagreement with the club’s Head Coach Samuel Boadu on the best player in the Ghanaian domestic league.

The Tarkwa based club's trainer in an interview with Wontumi Radio rated young attacking sensation Prince Opoku Agyemang as the best in the Ghana Premier league at present.

“I will say our striker Prince Opoku Agyemang (is the best), the reason is I took him from Division One (New Edubiase) and he has been very clever with the way he has adapted to the Premier League in his first season”, Boadu said.

However in a separate interview on the same platform, Ofori Antwi expressed his sharp disagreement with his Coach, insisting that his former team-mate and Asante Kotoko midfielder Justice Blay is the best.

“For me the player who was doing well for his team during the league was Justice Blay,” Ofori Antwi told Wontumi Radio.

“Looking at what he was doing for Kotoko in terms of his contribution to the team, his commitment it was all about Justice Blay,” he furthered.

Justice Blay is a Medeama SC player currently on loan at Asante Kotoko.