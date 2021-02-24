2 hours ago

Returnee Medeama striker Prince Opoku Agyemang has been named in the Medeama starting eleven to face Techiman Eleven Wonders for the first time since returning from his abortive move in South Africa.

The deadly striker signed for South African side Cape Town City FC on a one year loan deal but was unsuccessful before the deal was cut short.

He leads the line with veteran Burkinabe striker Ahmed Toure who scored twice on his debut last week against Elmina Sharks.

The striker left Ghana in October 2020 on an initial one year loan deal just before the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season started.

Before leaving for South Africa, he was Medeama's top marksman in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

He is expected to forma lethal partnership with former Kotoko poacher Ahmed Simba Toure who joined Medeama during the current transfer window.