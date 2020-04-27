2 hours ago

The Greater Accra Regional Information Office of the Ministry of Information has distributed flyers and posters to some media houses to help sensitise their clients on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among them were Homebase TV, TV3, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Ms Shalomina Awuku-Bekoe, the Greater Accra Regional Information Officer, said the move was to empower the organisations with information on the COVID-19 to enable them to educate their clients.

She took the staff of the media houses through the symptoms of the virus, precautionary measures and management protocols and urged them to adhere to them to avoid contracting the disease.

“Everyone has a part to play in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic as government alone cannot win the war if we sit back uncooperative,” she said.

Ms Awuku-Bekoe said the Regional Directorate had deployed information vans with trained commentators to carry out education on the disease.

She urged the media to display the posters and flyers at vantage points for their clients and other potential beneficiaries to read and that the Office would continue to distribute more to enhance sensitisation.