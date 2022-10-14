10 hours ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly using the unconventional horse placenta cell treatment to curb his numerous injury woes.

The efficacy of placenta healing is questionable – but there is no harm in Arsenal star Thomas Partey giving it a go.

That is the view of medical expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in injury and data analysis.

Partey, 29, scored Arsenal’s opener with a 25-yard blast in the 3-1 win over North London rivals Tottenham last Saturday (1 October).

But the midfielder has been badgered by knee issues of late and was recently sent home early by the Ghana national team as a result.

Dinnery explained the pros and cons of the left-field treatment method.

“Let’s look at the facts,” he told Football Insider’s Adam Williams.

“This involves electrical impulse therapy and the massaging of placenta fluid into the joint.

“What we know about the placenta is that is high in amino acids, vitamins and nutrients. It can help with pain reduction and tissue generation, and it has anti-inflammatory properties.

“The theory behind why you would use this treatment is there. What isn’t plain for all to see, however, is the research to back up the effectiveness of this treatment.

“That is down to several reasons. You have to consider how the treatment is administered, different regimes, and different treatment plans. There is just a lack of consistency to categorically conclude the effectiveness of this treatment.

“However, it’s a safe procedure. There are no red flags in terms of this treatment plan. There are signs that it can help orthopaedic injuries, so the joint in the knee.

“So, for a relatively low downside, there is a potential for there to be some kind of benefits. It is safe and when all other avenues have been exhausted and you want to give it a go, why not.“