2 hours ago

Dear President (His Excellency),

We hope this letter finds you in the soundest health, even though the burden from the pandemic has made you virtually restless. We need not to remind you, His Excellency, on our last letter to you, stating the possible ways to deal with this dangerous Corona Virus. In that regard, we need to first of all, extend our deepest gratitude to you for implementing most of the solutions we proffered. As a health related NGO, we've monitored keenly various strategies and decisions implemented by your government in the fight against COVID-19, which strikes our attention.

We have also followed vehemently, the pragmatic steps taken by the President of Ghana to ease the tension and the discomfort surrounding the restrictions imposed on citizens of Ghana as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We in Medihelp West-Europe/West-Africa were deeply concerned about the negative effects the restrictions imposed had on the citizens as a whole. Even though, we acknowledge that the measures which was put in place by the President was as of that time implemented, to the best of our understanding, the only option that befitted the moment.

As part of our mission as an organization, we owe it a responsibility to the nation, more especially, towards our dedication to offer healthcare needs to the underprivileged and the vulnerable in the society as well as contributing our ideas to health related issues which are of national and global concern.

As a result, we want to commend the President for the holistic management of the pandemic. And also use this same opportunity to advise that, the authorities responsible, for ensuring compliance to the laid down protocols enforce the laws to minimize the risk of community spread.

We as well urge all citizens to abide by the recommendations from the Ghana Health Service as the world looks for a better solution to help safe lives.

Written By:

Owusu Daniel Baffoe

Member, Communication Team.