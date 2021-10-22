2 hours ago

Samuel Adu Frimpong, known in showbiz circles as Medikal, was on Thursday evening denied police inquiry bail after he was arrested for brandishing a gun.

The rapper is expected to be arraigned before court later today.

Medikal is reported to have displayed the weapon in a video shared on social media and as a consequence arrested by the police.

Citi News’ Anas Seidu in a report filed on Thursday said: "I can confirm to you that the Accra Regional Charge Office here, Medikal is currently in there. I saw him with the wife, Fella Makafui. Some few moments ago, they came out and went back inside. And credible information we have picked up from the police is that he brandished a gun on social media which was captured on video.”

According to citinewsroom.com, efforts to secure a police inquiry bail for Medikal proved unsuccessful. He was subsequently “moved from the Accra Regional Police Headquarters to an undisclosed police station, where he was detained,” the report said.

Medikal’s arrest and detention come a few hours after the rapper showed up in court to support dancehall musician Shatta Wale who had been arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court over a gunshot attack prank.

The court remanded Shatta Wale and three others suspected to have been part of the planning and execution of the feigned shooting incident – Deportee, Gangee, Nana Dope - for one week in police custody.

While Shatta Wale is facing charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic, his accomplices have been charged with abetment of crime. They have all pleaded not guilty.

