Musician Sista Afia has debunked claims which suggest that rapper Medikal wrote the verses in her new single ‘You Got Nerves’.

The ‘Weather’ hitmaker has been the subject of discussion in the showbiz circles after dropping a rap song, something she has not been known for.

But Sista Afia in an interview said rap had always been part of her and refuted claims of Medikal writing her verses.

“I wrote the verses in my new song and Medikal played no part. I sacrificed my sleep to put all these verses together without no input from him.

“The style might look similar to that of Sarkodie, Manifest or Medikal but that doesn’t mean it’s their writings. I love these rappers so definitely there’ll be similarities when I’m writing my rap verses. If for nothing, I should be given credit for that, because I put in a lot of efforts,” she told the GNA.

Sista Afia’s new single has aroused interest in the rap game among female artistes with the likes of Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz expected to respond.