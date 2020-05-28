1 hour ago

One of rapper Medikal’s popular verse, ‘how much be too much money?’, seems to be making sense, because he appears filthy rich.

The hip-hop star who is fond of showing off his wealth on social media might not just be bragging as he seems to have concrete evidence.

In one of his latest Instagram posts on Wednesday, May 27, he flaunted wads of American dollars – one of the most powerful currencies in the world – and accompanied with a caption that may please the need.

He shared the photo sitting at a table while stacks of dough were spread across it and captioned: “Who’s hungry?”