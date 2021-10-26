1 hour ago

Hiplife artiste, Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, is expected to reappear in court today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Medical spent 5 days in remand, following the instruction for same by a Circuit Court in Accra, on October 22, 2021, for brandishing a weapon in a video found on social media.

Medikal was charged with the display of arms and ammunition, but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel for the 'Omo ada' hitmaker, Emmanuel Yeboah Gyan, prayed the court to grant his client bail as he is a law-abiding citizen and had family on standby to meet the bail conditions.

But the prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that the individual rights of Medikal to bail are subservient to the community interest, which ought to be protected.

He further argued that parts of the case are still under investigation.

The court agreed with his argument and remanded the accused.