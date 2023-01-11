1 hour ago

The Diaspora Office at the Jubilee House has asked Ghanaians to forgive Meek Mill over the video incident and move on after the apology from the US rapper.

The Presidency has come under intense criticism for the security breach that saw the rapper recording a freestyle video at the Jubilee House.

The Diaspora Office which coordinated the visit of Meek Mill to the Jubilee House in an interview said the matter has been resolved.

Director of the Diaspora Office at the Jubilee House, Awuah Ababio speaking to Citi News said the apology of Meek Mill should end the matter.

“It is a case of youthful exuberance that has been exhibited. When you are dealing with young people, you have to make room for some of them overstepping their mark. In the context in which we find ourselves, when those who have overstepped have apologized then we need to move on.”

Meanwhile, the Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has revealed that Meek Mill did not seek permission before filming at the Jubilee House.

The former Deputy Director of Research at the Office of the President gave the clarification on Twitter in a bid to absolve the government from blame.

“Meek Mill music’s video was not sanctioned by the Presidency. Permission was not sought whatsoever for the use of the video,” he said.

The American rapper posted a video with scenes from the Jubilee House on Instagram over the weekend.

He subsequently deleted the video following the harsh criticisms from Ghanaians.

Many Ghanaians including the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa laid the blame on the security detail at the seat of government and the handlers of the president.

Meek Mill later apologised for the video and said he didn’t mean to disrespect Ghanaians or the presidency.

Source: citifmonline