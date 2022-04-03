2 hours ago

Ghanaian center back Alexander Djiku has endeared himself to most Ghanaians in recent times after his performance in the two legged play offs against Nigeria.

In a photo making rounds on social media, the Strasbourg defender is seen with his junior brother who looks exactly like him.

At first glance you will struggle to identify which of them is the Black Stars defender as he is a doppelganger of his elder brother.

He made his Ghana debut on 9th Otober,2020 in an international friendly match against Mali and has since cemented his place in the Black Stars setup.

With his performances for Ghana and Strasbourg, his stock has risen tremendously and has been linked with a move to clubs in Spain and England.

Djiku's father is from Ghana and his mother is a Senegalese and that makes him of Ghanaian and Senegalese descent.

The 28-year-old Alexander Djiku was born in the city of Montpellier- France and Jenhis Djiku is his junior brother with whom he has a really good rapport.

Jenhis graduated from the University of Montpellier and is a Teacher at Ministry of National Education, Youth and Sports in France.