Jeol Duncan Williams with his wife (Left) and with his father (Right)

Joel Duncan-Williams is the third child of renowned Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams who is also the head pastor of his church which is mainly a youth ministry.

In a biography on the official website of the Africa Business & Kingdom Leadership Summit, it is indicated that Joel’s ministry is called the Firm Foundation Action Church.

It is indicated that the Firm Foundation Action Church was given to Rev. Joel under the instruction of the Archbishop himself.

Joel who tied the knot with his wife Anisha only two years ago on May 25, 2018, follows both the footsteps and instructions of his father to the latter.

He is a strong believer of the Doctrines of “Loyalty”, “Soul Winning” and “Church Planting” and his entire life is dedicated to serving the Archbishop as well as soul winning, building the Kingdom of God and encouraging the youth and young adults to live up to their full potential in Christ.

Apart from being an inspiring preacher and teacher of the word of God, Joel Duncan-Williams is also a songwriter, a role model, and a mentor to many.