Born to Ghanaian immigrant parents, Kojo’s win in the primaries makes him also the youngest ever Democratic nominee from his District of Oklahoma.

Asamoa-Caesar polled 34,380 votes representing 63.6% of the total vote cast according to results published by the New York Times.

Announcing the landslide victory on his social media, Kojo wrote : “A hundred years ago, this wouldn’t have been possible. But today, because of all of you who exercised your right to vote, and voted for change—this is possible. Change is possible and change is coming. Thank you! Onwards to November!”

Inspired by his mother a nursing assistant and Dad, a taxi driver, Kojo is said to have greatly excelled in school and went on to study Communications at Old Dominion University.

His leadership begun in the University when he was elected student body president and founded T.R.U.S.T., an organization dedicated to developing young adults as positive change agents in their communities.

He also holds a degree from the second oldest Law School in the United States, College of William & Mary. In 2013, he took a job as Kindergarten teacher under the Teach America Organization and moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma after graduation.

Asked why he was running for office, he was quoted as saying “I am running to champion solutions that meet the urgency of our problems.”

Kojo served as the founding principal of Greenwood Leadership Academy, an elementary school in North Tulsa. Prior to his campaign for congress, he served as interim executive director at 36 Degrees North, a co-working space that serves as Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, serving over 500 members representing over 47 different industries.

He lives in the Ogan’s Circle neighborhood with his wife, Onikah, newborn baby girl Hadassah, and their two rescue dogs, Simba and Zazu.

Kojo will face his Republican opponent in November in an attempt to turn the district into a Blue district for the Democratic Party.