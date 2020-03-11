1 hour ago

The year 2020 is known to be election year for many countries including the United States of America. Many are the aspirants at the various stages in the democracy of U.S.A.

Among these candidates aspiring for the various positions to serve the people in the legislature of the American Democracy is a Ghanaian born Professor of Political Science in Ohio.

Dr. Kofi Nsia-Pepra is a democratic candidate for the office of Ohio State House representative for District 25 in 2020. He is a professor of political science at Ohio Northern University.

He holds a Doctorate in Political Science, Wayne State University, Master of Laws in International Human rights law, Essex University, and Bachelors in Social Sciences, Cape Coast University.

He was an officer of the Ghana Air Force with United Nations Peacekeeping experiences in Rwandan and Sierra Leonean wars.

Born to poor farmers in Ghana, Africa, Dr. Kofi Nsia-Pepra experienced difficult life challenges but he overcame them with the help of his community. He has therefore dedicated his life to serving his community and humanity and ensuring all are given the same opportunities he has been afforded.

Despite living in the richest country in the world, most people in District 25 face poverty, poor housing, poor healthcare, poor education, poor environment, gun violence and opioid crisis.

According to Dr. Nsia-Pepra, these are social, economic and political injustices that urgently need to be remedied.

He says that the time has come to elect progressive and transformative leaders to boldly address these challenges for the betterment of the people. He says “It will be my honor and privilege to serve you.”

He is running for office to represent the voiceless and pursue justice for the working people of Ohio. His vision is to help all people live in dignity, prosperity, equality, justice and peace”.

With the motto:” Progress Together” he will fight for Ohio’s families and support legislations for well-paid jobs and careers, quality public education, affordable healthcare and housing, green energy economy, solutions to opioid crisis, and prosperity through diversity.

District 25 primary race is rated among the top 10 Ohio legislative primaries to watch in 2020. With the Ohio Democratic Party primary scheduled for March 17, it is highly anticipated that Dr. Kofi Nsia-Pepra whose campaign has received the most endorsement from various groups including women and the current incumbent will win the primary and the general election slated for November 3.

Incumbent, Representative Bernadine Kennedy Kent has endorsed Dr. Kofi Nsia-Pepra as the most qualified and competent candidate to win the Democratic Party’s nomination.

In a publication in the Columbus Dispatch, she said “Kofi’s professional and life experiences distinguish him far above the other names on the primary ballot. Kofi holds no allegiance to anyone but the people of this district. He carries his principles and values with dignity and responsibility. I trust he will prioritize justice and opportunity for all people, and I believe he is the individual most capable of carrying on the work I’ve done. To those who have supported me, I ask that you give your vote to the candidate fighting for social, economic and environmental justice for all Ohioans. I ask that you vote for Kofi Nsia-Pepra on March 17.”

Source: Ntiamoah Williams