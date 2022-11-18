47 minutes ago

Social media company YouTube has announced 40 Black music creators chosen worldwide who have been inducted into its 2023 Black Voices Music Class.

“Proud to introduce the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2023, an inspiring group of 21 artistes and 17 songwriters & producers,” the verified YouTube Music Twitter account notified on Tuesday, November 15.

The YouTube Black Voices Fund, was introduced in 2020.

The YouTube Black Voices Fund is a commitment by the Google-owned company which seeks to prioritise and support Black artistes, songwriters and producers on the YouTube platform. It also aims to create and acquire new YouTube Original programmes that are centred on racial justice and Black experiences.

The 40 members of the YouTube Black Voices Fund, alias YouTube Black Voices Music Class, are:

A.B. Original, Carla Marie, BNXN, Armani White, Asake, BLESSED, Babyface Ray, Hitkidd, Jin Jin, Jozzy, Juls, Black Pantera, Take A Daytrip, Chicocurlyhead, MarcLo, Kal Banx, Tia Gostelow, MashBeatz, TH4I, Gyakie, TOBi, Coco Jones, NGLISH, Soaky Siren, Tayla Parx, Honey Dijon, Karen Francis, Kali Claire, MIKE, Kamo Mphela, Unknown T, Rincon Sapiencia, Tempest, Nova Twins, Larry June, Yves Tumor, yvngxchris, Tiffany Red, Madeline Edwards, and Ukweli.

Tweet-quoting YouTube’s announcement on Twitter, Ghanaian singer Gyakie said: “Glad to be a part of this year’s #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund Class of 2023. Representing the motherland [Ghana flag emoji]. Thank you, @YouTubeMusic [yellow heart emoji].”

Nicknamed the Songbird, Gyakie has close to 600,000 YouTube subscribers on the Gyakie Music channel.

Ghanaian-British record producer and disk jockey (DJ) Juls also acknowledged the honour with: “I’m so proud to be part of @youtubemusic’s YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023. Subscribe to my [YouTube] channel.” He also attached the official announcement video.

A musician and radio personality, Juls has 80,000 subscribers on his Juls baby YouTube channel.

In the coming months, YouTube will work hand in hand with its Black Voices Music Class of 2023 and assist them to develop their respective channels. The class of musicians will also have the opportunity to take part in tailored training, workshops, and networking programmes.

“Black musicians have shaped music, Black Voices,” YouTube in its official announcement video stated. “Our innovation is our legacy, Black Voices.”

It is reported that YouTube has 2.1 billion monthly active users from all over the world. Daily, the video-hosting platform sees approximately 122 million users.

Source: Ghanaweb