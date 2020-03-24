1 hour ago

Mega-rich Ghana Premier League aid3 Legon Cities FC have made a bumper bid for Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak target Emmanuel Sarkodie.

According to reports in the local media, the Royals have officially written to the Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors for the services of the young midfield gem as they seek to snatch him from the noses of Asante Kotoko.

Sources say struggling Legon Cities have made an initial offer to Warriors as of Tuesday morning and are determined to wrap-up the deal before the close of the week.

Emmanuel Sarkodie who has 8 MVPs to his credit in 13 games in the ongoing Ghana Division one league was heavily linked to Hearts of Oak and was later linked to Asante Kotoko but things looks like the money blowers are in advance talk with the club and will seal the deal soon.