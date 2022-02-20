5 hours ago

Mega rich Newcastle United are ready to spend big in the summer if they are able to stay in the English Premier League.

The Magpies went on a spending spree in the winter transfer window as they bid to preserve their Premier League status.

Belgium-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku is the latest talent on the Saudi backed club's radar for the summer.

The youngster joined Stade Rennes from Anderlecht last summer and has been playing well for his new side aside injury worries.

Scouts from the Tyneside club are busily monitoring the twinkle toed speedster who has in the past been linked to Liverpool.

Doku has been on United's radar before but the £22million rated 19-year-old, who has suffered with both knee and hamstring injuries is being monitored by head of recruitment Steve Nickson and his scouting team.

The Rennes star has 10 Belgium caps and two goals to his name at international level and has been tracked by Liverpool in recent seasons.

Doku can play either left-wing or right-wing and worked under former Newcastle star Craig Bellamy at Anderlecht, where he made a positive impression.