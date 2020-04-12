1 hour ago

Melissa Satta and Kevin Prince Boateng returned to Milan a few days ago in possession of their home equipment to keep fit and they decided to start a cycle of workouts to be shared live with their social media followers.

The couple thus began to transmit live on Instagram their daily fitness sessions with which they are doing in this period of quarantine in an attempt, not to lose the physical tone that has accompanied them for years.

The 34 year old Satta and his 33 year old husband have many followers, she over 4 million and he over 3 million.

Just a few days ago, before returning to Italy, Satta and Boateng who are very strong sports-persons of Ghanaian and German origins, have a 5-year-old son, Maddox, had responded by rhymes to a follower who had accused her of fleeing Italy because of the pandemic.

"I read comments like: 'Easy to pack and escape from Italy to Turkey'. Dear gentlemen, I did not run away from Italy. I packed a suitcase that was supposed to be a week old, I took my son and we came to visit my husband and my son's dad here in Istanbul where he works, "she wrote on Instagram.

I should have returned to Italy after 7 days, unfortunately the situation had worsened and the flights had been suspended. Schools were closed. We had to make a choice and therefore we said: 'We keep the family together and we are together'. But it's really sad that in such a difficult moment, when we should all be united, such stupid comments are read, "she added.