55 minutes ago

Melissa Satta and Kevin Boateng separated again, but this time not because of sentimental problems but because of work commitments. Boateng in fact flew to Turkey to wear the Besiktas shirt, leaving the beautiful ex vellum in Milan.

Despite the recent return to a couple after a long period of crisis and separation, the two are forced to leave again. However, the situation seems to have been taken with philosophy by the beautiful Melissa, who commented on Kevin's stories on the departure of Kevin to Turkey: “Things do not always go as we would like ... but you have to have the courage to be realistic and make decisions.

Often there is no need to blame and point the finger ... if you are a professional and do your homework you can always walk with your head held high. Sitting and waiting is easy, getting up and moving on NO…. ready for a new adventure ... it's not easy, but we never liked simple things !!! "