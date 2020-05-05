45 minutes ago

No dolls, better the ball. If the garden of the Satta house in Sardinia could talk, it would sum up Melissa's childhood.

I was a handsome tomboy, I lived perpetually in overalls or with trousers pierced on the knees that my mother tried to remedy with the most graceful patches she found.

I attended soccer school, I went horseback riding, I practiced karate, I always played with my two brothers, Riccardo and Maximillian, and I was as mad as they were.

I have never been affected in my childhood. Even today, if I can choose, I prefer running shoes to heels and if you give me a ball, I don't get along badly , Melissa jokes, but perhaps not so much.

At home she has who she goes along with : her soccer husband Kevin-Prince Boateng, and their son Maddox Prince.

Gorgeous and smiling pose for us in front of her maternal grandmother on the occasion of the birthday of her child celebrated in quarantine with a party organized on face time with relatives and some friends, cakes and sweets and six candles on which to blow expressing a desire.

Among the greatest: learning to ride without wheels on the new bicycle, technological games and returning soon to play in the Academy of Inter. But since we are in quarantine and we have been locked in the house for months now, sometimes I allow him to play in the living room with the cloth ball.

Or we improvise tournaments with the football that we have at the entrance: the teams are managed by Maddox, also involving my mother who is here with us, and we have a lot of fun , says the model with a physique so perfect as to seem bionic, that, between a free body live Instagram, the online school lessons of the child to follow in English, the training of her husband and the music he loves to sing and dance, confides: Being locked up is difficult for everyone, living 24 hours a day for a long time it's a nice challenge. But we are lucky because we are healthy and then we are together as has not happened for some time.

Kevin now plays in Besiktas, in Istanbul, the boy and I live in Milan and, as long as life was normal, we joined him on the weekends. This is a family full immersion that is certainly doing us good, "he says.

The secret? We have sought a balance between everyone's spaces and interests. And then it takes patience and desire to respect those around you. But I have not learned this now, I have been thinking for a while: only in this way can we find a common path and we can go on looking in the same direction ", she says and confides:" Kevin and I, a long time ago, crossed a difficult couple moment and we went away. But last summer we decided to give ourselves back a chance, to safeguard what we built together: our family.

To get and keep beautiful things, you have to work hard, come to meet, understand each other, speak, set aside pride, knowing how to take a step back if you need it, "smiles Melissa.

Now I'm happy, really serene, and I understand that building a relationship is done day after day, trying to improve.

We get along on many things, Kevin gives me autonomy in running the house, he trusts a lot, and for Maddox we confront each other without discussion ".

Melissa is wise, she is looser and more solar than she used to be, when her friends called her "iceberg" because she expressed little feelings.

Motherhood has softened me, it has shifted the priorities making the family the center of everything, the refuge where I like to return in the evening after a day of work. And Kevin, with his caring, attentive, generous feelings, taught me to let myself go a little, to live without planning everything, keeping everything under control ", he confides even if he then admits. "Both he and I, however, are hyper-organized, the rules mark our days: he is German, I am Sardinian but, in reality, I am more German than he is, Maddox knows that there are schedules, commitments to be respected, but also moments of play and leisure to share. It seems to me that this method gives him peace of mind and that he is growing serene.

She is proud, Melissa, when she talks about her son. He is much older than his age, he is lively, full of energy, very attentive to his surroundings and very precise. He attends the first grade at the international school, speaks three languages, English, Italian and a little German. I realize that he works so hard, he wants to do well, but on the other hand we parents are perfectionists too. Maddox is as sunny as Kevin and, from sports to looks, he copies everything his dad does. Melissa does not hide the dream of wanting to expand the family.

I have two brothers, I know how nice it is to grow together, and I would like Maddox to have the same feeling. Not right away, maybe.

Now, given the health emergency we are facing, it would scare me a little, but sooner or later I would like to have another child. Male or female I don't know. Of course, if she were a little girl, I would suggest her to do football school, as I did , jokes Melissa, as she prepares for her very popular Instagram workout which boasts over 4 million followers.

It was born as a game, given my passion for sport and the fact that many asked me how I managed to stay in shape, how I trained.

Now it has become an appointment to that I hold very much. Many girls write to me: "how much company you keep me!", "Thanks for making me move, I already feel better". In sport, as in love, commitment and perseverance always lead to results ".