Melissa Satta, wife of former Ghana star, Kevin-Prince Boateng once admitted that constant sexual intercourse about 10 times a day was the reason for Boateng's frequent injury.

The model has now admitted that it was a big mistake to tell the press.

Melissa Satta, model wife of Kevin Price Boateng, told the press in 2012 that she regretted her statements about bedroom secrets.

Satta had based Boateng's frequent injuries at that time to the fact that they were together too much a day. "We are together about 10 times a day, and Boateng is injured a little bit often for this reason," the Italian model said in a statement.

These statements made during the period when Boateng wore the AC Milan shirt had a great reaction.

"It was a mistake to share with the press"

Melissa Satta stated that she regretted the statements she made that period 8 years later.

In the statements made by the Argentine press based on La Gazzetta dello Sport from Italy, the famous model states that he realized the extent of her words. Stating that they still have a lot of sexual intercourse per day, Satta admits that sharing them with the press can be misunderstood.