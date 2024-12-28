9 minutes ago

Holland international of Ghanaian lineage, Memphis Depay, has announced intentions to organize a friendly match between his Brazilian club, Corinthians, and Ghanaian champions Asante Kotoko.

Depay, who is spending the Christmas holidays in Ghana, visited Kotoko’s training grounds at Adako Jachie on Thursday morning, where he interacted with the players ahead of their match against Bibiani GoldStars.

In a video shared on Asante Kotoko's social media, Depay was seen motivating the squad, applauding their efforts, and offering words of inspiration. He also disclosed his plans to arrange a friendly match between the Porcupine Warriors and Corinthians, emphasizing his admiration for the team’s talent.

“I like what I see and I encourage you to keep going. Never give up. I respect all of you,” Depay said. “I’m working on arranging something for the team, maybe a friendly match against my team (Corinthians) in Brazil. It’s in the plans, so let’s hope we can make it happen so you can showcase your talent.”

Depay's visit has added excitement as Kotoko prepares for their matchday 15 Ghana Premier League clash against Bibiani GoldStars at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday.

Kotoko currently holds 5th place on the league table with 24 points from 13 matches, while GoldStars are in 2nd position with 27 points. Fans will be eager to see if Depay’s motivational visit will inspire the Porcupine Warriors to victory in this crucial encounter.