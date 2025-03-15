21 hours ago

The Eighth Edition of the Men Cook Off by students of the Department of Communication and Media Studies by the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) provided a platform for men of the department to showcase their culinary skills.

It was a delight to watch men from the postgraduate school display their hidden skills in cooking as they prepared and showcased various sumptuous local and continental meals to the delight of their female colleagues who were lazying around and watching in delight.

The notion that the kitchen was not only made for the women, was given a practical explanation as the men with enthusiasm, took on all tasks and ensured that a lot of finger-licking meals were prepared and served.

This year’s event was unique as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication, Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, his wife, Senior Lecturers of Unimac, Senior Lecturers of the UEW, senior staff of the UEW and top journalists in the country attended.

Hosted by a former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the UEW, Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang and wife Prof Mavis Amo-Mensa at their home, they underscored the significance of the event which enables students and lecturers to bond in order to create an enabling environment for academic work.

“COMMSA men cook off " is my initiative in the 8th year, which offers both lecturers and postgraduate students the opportunity to network and bond very well. We have a lot to eat, drink and dance to good music. Take the opportunity to get to know yourselves as this paves the way for greater things”, Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang urged.

Executives of COMMSA expressed gratitude to dignitaries who graced the occasion and gave assurances that subsequent ones will be bigger and better as the family continues to spread with a common purpose of uniting both current and former students of the School of Communication and Media Studies.