34 minutes ago

MC Yaa Yeboah has strongly defended the practice of polygamy, asserting that men should be free to have multiple wives if they choose and can afford it.

She believes that society’s act of criticising men with more than one wife is unwarranted and that women should not be judged or demeaned for being second wives.

In a recent discussion on United Showbiz, Yaa Yeboah argued against the stigmatisation of second wives and criticised the notion that a woman can "snatch" someone else's husband.

"If a man says he wants to marry ten, fifteen, or even twenty wives and can afford it, let them be. I have also noticed something about our society, they don't have a problem with wealthy men who have more than one wife. But when a woman is a second wife to an average person, they make her feel less of herself.

"They criticise the other woman for clinging to someone's husband and not finding her own. If a married man doesn't date the other woman, how will he be able to make his choice of a second wife? That is why I don't believe the assertion that another woman can snatch someone's husband. What evidence do you have? What did she snatch him with?" she boldly stated.

Yaa Yeboah said society should permit anyone who wants to be a second wife to do so, while first wives who are uncomfortable with the idea of a second wife should opt out.

"If a woman wants to be a second wife, let her be. As long as she understands the advantages and disadvantages of being a second wife, let her be. And to the first wives, if your husband wants to bring a second wife and you don't want it or the stress that comes with it, leave the marriage. Life can be so simple," she stated.

Also, she criticized the influx of marriage counselors, suggesting that many of them offer advice despite struggling with their own marital issues.

"These days there are a lot of marriage counselors on social media, I don't believe in those things. There are a lot of people who claim they are marriage counselors but their married life is a mess," she stated.