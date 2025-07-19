4 hours ago

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a member of Kennedy Agyapong’s flagbearer campaign team, has urged for unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to boost its prospects in the 2028 elections.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Big Issue on Saturday, July 19, Dr. Boakye-Danquah stressed the importance of mending internal divisions and addressing the concerns of dissatisfied members to restore confidence and cohesion within the party.

“I really pray that we will be able to clean up what we have done over the years. I really pray that we mend those cracks within the shortest possible time so that we can be a good alternative for the Ghanaian people come 2028,” he said.

His remarks came as over 5,500 delegates gathered for the NPP’s National Delegates Conference at the University of Ghana Stadium, a critical event aimed at regrouping after the 2024 election defeat.

The conference, themed “Rebuilding Together with our Values,” emphasises the party's focus on introspection, unity, and a return to its foundational principles.

Joseph Osei Owusu, Chairman of the Planning Committee, also shared that more than 50 consolidated motions will be discussed and voted on at the conference, following a thorough review of over 300 proposed amendments.