2 hours ago

A mentally deranged woman who stoned an unidentified young man to death at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle has been arrested by the police.

According to multiple reports, the mentally challenged woman used a big stone to commit the heinous crime which happened on Monday afternoon atop the Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

In a viral video, the motionless body of the deceased young man is captured lying in a pool of blood with a large stone near his right hand.

Myjoyonline.com reports that “the deceased was a pillion rider on a moving ‘Okada’ on one of the interchange levels when the woman struck him.”

The report further quoted the eyewitness who said “when the victim fell off the motorbike, the woman pounced on him and attacked him with the large stone.”

Another eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb said “the mad woman was sitting just across the street and the guy was also seated there, and the guy was throwing stones at the mad lady – sacking her to move away from where he was seated. As he did that, the woman kept dodging the stones.”

“The woman also gathered the stones to retaliate but instead, she was throwing them at the cars and motorbikes on the road. After some time, the guy went roaming for about two, or three hours and came and slept on the pavement. So, when the mad woman saw him, I think she took revenge,” he said.

Police officers subsequently apprehended the mentally unstable woman after a mob threatened to lynch her.