2 hours ago

Defunct gold trading company, Menzgold has announced that it has successfully completed the transaction validation process assuring to make payments to its customers soon.

This was contained in a statement issued by the management of Menzgold dated July 29.

“Following the gold trading transactions claims supporting documents collection and vetting exercise initiated; we are happy to announce that validation has successfully been completed,” Menzgold said in its statement.

According to Menzgold, traders will be granted access to digitally check their validated status and payment scheduled date.

“In a few days; traders would be granted access to digitally check their validated transaction status and an exact individually scheduled binding payment date,” Menzgold promised.

Read below the full statement by Menzgold

Source: citifmonline