34 minutes ago

Ghana football has been thrown into a state of shock and mourning with the demise of young female goalkeeper Mabel Mawusi Dogah.

The Mepe Ladies shot stopper met her untimely death after drowning in a river whiles traveling from the Volta Region to the Eastern Region.

She was traveling in the company of her mother and siblings from Dzemeni to Kwahu Afram Plains North when the boat they were traveling in capsized leading to her drowning.

The accident happened on Thursday, April 14, 2022 but her body surfaced on Sunday and has since been buried.

"Our Condolences to the entire family of Dogah, Ghana Women League and Mepe Peace Ladies FC for the demise of their daughter and goalkeeper Mabel Mawusi Dogah," wrote the Volta Football Association.

"Mabel drowned on Thursday 14th April 2022 and her mortal remains was found later at the river bank in Dzemeni yesterday 17th April 2022. According to their customs, She was layed to to rest same day she was found.

"May she rest well in the bosom of her maker."