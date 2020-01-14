28 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association has appointed Madam Mercy Efua Tagoe-Quarcoo as head coach of the senior national female team, the Black Queens.

Madam Tagoe will be assisted by Charles Anokye Frimpong with Nana Sinasen as the Physical trainer.

Other members of the technical team are Raymond Fenny - Goalkeepers trainer, Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh – Team Doctor, Margaret Foli – Physiotherapist, Anita Wiredu Minta – Welfare manager, Patience Nana A. Quarshie and Kusi Thomas – Equipment Managers.

Meanwhile, Madam Habiba Attah will chair the Black Queens Management Committee with Mr. Kingsley Osei Bonsu as her vice chairman.

Other members of the Committee are Naa Odofoley Nortey, Nana Fosu Gyeabour and Ama Brobbey Williams.

Below is the full list of technical team members and Management Committee members for the Black Queens:

TECHNICAL TEAM

Mercy Efua Tagoe-Quarcoo - Head Coach

Charles Anokye Frimpong - Assistant Coach

Nana Sinasen - Assistant (Physical Trainer)

Raymond Fenny - Goalkeepers Coach

Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh - Team Doctor

Margaret Foli - Physiotherapist

Anita Wiredu Minta - Welfare Manager

Patience Nana A. Quarshie - Equipment Manager

Kusi Thomas - Equipment Manager

MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Habiba Attah - Chairperson

Kingsley O. Bonsu - Vice Chairman

Naa Odofoley Nortey - Member

Nana Fosu Gyeabour - Member

Ama Brobbey Williams - Member