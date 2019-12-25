2 hours ago

It's that time of the month where we all take a break from our tight schedules to cool off during this festive season.

From the management and staff of Ghanaguardian.com we say merry Christmas and a happy new year.

Hope to see each and everyone of our cherished readers in the ensuing year.

You all have immensely contributed in varied ways to the growth of this one stop news portal and we say ayekooo!!!!

As you celebrate the yuletide do it in moderation and absolute sanity as we will need you in 2020 which hopefully will be pregnant with bliss, fulfillment and joy.

Afehyiapa oooooo!!!! Afe nko me to yen mfie so!!!!!!