Meta, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has officially launched the AMBER Alert Programme in Ghana, expanding the country’s child protection infrastructure through the use of powerful digital platforms—Facebook, Instagram, and now Messenger.

The initiative, known as AMBER Alert Ghana, aims to quickly disseminate urgent information about abducted or missing children to users in targeted geographic areas. These alerts will include:



The child’s photo



A brief physical description



The suspected abduction location



Any available details about the suspected abductor or vehicle

Ghana Joins Global Effort

Once an alert is issued by the Ghana Police, it will instantly appear on the feeds and as push notifications to people within the alert zone.Ghana becomes the 36th country globally, and the fifth in Africa—following South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco—to adopt the AMBER Alert system.

Kojo Boakye, Meta’s Vice President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East, and Türkiye, said:

“Every minute counts. By reaching people across all three platforms, we’re showing the power of technology to make a real difference.”

Criteria for Activation



The child is 17 years or younger



There’s reasonable belief of an abduction



The child is in imminent danger



There’s enough descriptive information to help locate the child

National Police Support

“This reflects our commitment to innovation and child protection. These alerts can dramatically increase the odds of safe recovery.”

“We have a dedicated Missing Persons Unit on 24/7 standby. Our systems are fully equipped to issue alerts immediately and follow up with detailed investigations.”

A Proven System

The Ghana Police will issue an AMBER Alert when:

Once verified, Meta's 24/7 Global Security Operations Centre will help disseminate the alert locally within the relevant search zone.

COP Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director-General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), expressed strong support for the initiative:

Detective Dunstan Guba, head of the AMBER Alert Ghana Team and host of Cybercrime Alert on GH POLICE TV, noted:

Meta first introduced AMBER Alerts on Facebook in 2015, later expanding to Instagram globally in 2022. The platform has since contributed to hundreds of successful child recoveries around the world.

With Messenger now added, Meta hopes to further enhance the programme’s reach and effectiveness in Ghana and beyond.

If you are in Ghana and see an AMBER Alert, authorities urge you to read it carefully and share any relevant information immediately with the police. Public vigilance can save lives.