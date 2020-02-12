57 minutes ago

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of an increased chance of fire outbreaks with the harmattan intensifying this week.

“From our fire monitoring charts and other meteorological parameters, there is a very high probability of fire outbreaks due to careless handling of open fires.

“Therefore, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas operators and the general public are advised to be; mindful of naked fires and cautious of lighting fires in and around forests, farmlands and open areas without extended fire belt unattended to,” the Agency said in a statement.

It added, “the atmosphere will remain very dry and hazy with a drastic reduction in visibility values of less than I km to a little above 3km will be observed.”

The condition is set to remain until Saturday February 16.

Source: Myjoyonline