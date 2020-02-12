The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned of an increased chance of fire outbreaks with the harmattan intensifying this week.
“From our fire monitoring charts and other meteorological parameters, there is a very high probability of fire outbreaks due to careless handling of open fires.
“Therefore, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas operators and the general public are advised to be; mindful of naked fires and cautious of lighting fires in and around forests, farmlands and open areas without extended fire belt unattended to,” the Agency said in a statement.
It added, “the atmosphere will remain very dry and hazy with a drastic reduction in visibility values of less than I km to a little above 3km will be observed.”
The condition is set to remain until Saturday February 16.
Read the GMA’s full statement below
Source: Myjoyonline
