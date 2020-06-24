1 hour ago

Waste Management Experts, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been commended by the Methodist Church of Ghana for it’s selfless working efforts.

The Presiding Bishop, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo of the Methodist Church, Ghana mentioned that, the church deemed it important to carryout disinfection exercise at all their church premises.

The Methodist Church Ghana decided to disinfect all the Church premises and auditoriums together with the ‘Mansis’, thus the Mission houses where the Revrend Ministers reside”.

According to the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, the Church took this step to disinfect all the church premises because although most of the branches could afford to contract Zoomlion for such exercise.

The ‘mother’ church therefore had to take responsibility of same.

He spoke with passion about the fact that some people are taking the safety protocols and measures for granted.



He entreated all and sundry to keep on abiding by the safety protocols to keep us all safe.

The General Manager, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Greater Accra Region, Ernest Morgan Arthur, disclosed while speaking to a cross-section of journalists that, they were called upon by the Methodist Church to disinfect the various branches of the church.

He reiterated that although the disinfection makes the place safe, it does not mean that it is totally safe and that we must still abide by the safety protocols.

He observed that a lot of our children take the virus lightly and some see it to be a joke which is not so.

Mr. Arthur mentioned that there is a new chemical ‘OBC’ which is now used daily to disinfect church premises and all public centers.

"Safety must be our priority wherever we find ourselves in these times," he said.

"Let us all be each other’s keeper, put on our face or nose mask all the time in public and maintain the social distancing protocol strictly."