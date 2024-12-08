1 hour ago

Madam Ophelia Mensah, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Mfantseman Constituency, has lost her seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

She polled 24,099 votes, losing the seat to Dr Prince Ebenezer Arhin of the NDC, who secured 36,989 votes.

The results showed an increase in votes for the NDC compared to 2016, when Mr Aquinas Tawiah Quansah won with 25,412 votes.

According to the certified results declared by Mr Samuel Kwesi Yamson, the Returning Officer for Mfantseman, the total number of valid votes for the parliamentary seat was 61,824, with 1,895 rejected ballots.

In the presidential race, the NDC polled 37,419 votes, while the NPP polled 21,138 votes.

In total, 61,824 voters cast their ballots out of an expected 99,130 registered voters across 128 polling stations, including special voting and 10 proxy votes in the constituency.

Dr Arhin, in an interview with GhanaWeb, expressed profound gratitude to the electorates of Mfantseman for their support and confidence in him.

He pledged to work collectively with everyone for the betterment of Mfantseman.

Dr Arhin also called on the people to unite to help the NDC transform lives and provide adequate development for the constituents' welfare.