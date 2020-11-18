1 hour ago

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) is collaborating with old students of Wesley Girls' Senior High School to organize their first-ever online party.

The event dubbed "MOBA-GEY HEY Black Friday Soirée" would be held on video communication platform, Zoom.

The party is scheduled to crop up on Black Friday; thus November 27, 2020, between 7pm and 10pm Eastern Time (US and Canada).

The Black Friday Soirée according to organizers, will create for them a platform that will promote their common interests and bring development and progress to Mfantsipim School and quality second cycle education in Ghana; and at the same time provide for other related matters connected with the wellbeing of members.

This portal understands the Wey Gey Hey ladies, will on their part, use the occasion for fundraising.

The organizers are hereby calling on everyone to come on board and support this worthy course.

The event will be emceed by Lady Gee -Pennsylvania, Alinco - Washington, D.C., Sylvia Akwaboa - New Jersey and Abeeku Nyankwa - Virginia.

Find below details of how to join the party:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2334131010

One tap mobile

+13017158592,,2334131010# US (Washington D.C)

+13126266799,,2334131010# US (Chicago)

Dial by your location

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kzrPsxowP