1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko traveled without nine key players for their pre-season training tour of Sudan.

Some of the players who failed to make the trip are either injured or on International assignment.

Kotoko is without Cameroonian duo Georges Rodrigues Mfegue and Frank Mbella Etouga as the two players are unwell.

Other players such as Patrick Asmah, Charles Owusu, Maxwell Agyemang, and Samuel Boateng were dropped due to advice from the club's medical team.

Goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad is currently on international assignment with the Black Galaxies in Austria.

Justice Blay alongside striker Osman Ibrahim who returned from a loan spell from King Faisal are all injured.

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko are currently in Addis Ababa - Ethiopia from where they will connect to Sudan for their pre-season training tour.

They departed Ghana this morning as they head to the North African side to prepare with their new coach Seydou Zerbo.

Kotoko announced that their pre-season training tour to Turkey has been canceled due to issues with their traveling visa acquisition.

They are now heading to the Northern African country of Sudan from 21st August- 1st September, 2022 where they will play friendly matches with Champions League opponents.

The porcupine warriors were supposed to travel to Turkey and were to spend 15 days as the training tour was to start on 15th August and end on 30th August 2022.

It was to help the club be in shape for the CAF Champions League preliminary stage and the upcoming 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.