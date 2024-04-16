15 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko captain Michael Akuffo has attributed the club's current poor form, marked by a seven-game winless streak in the Ghana Premier League, to the lack of experience among some players.

Akuffo, who now serves as a coach, believes that the absence of seasoned players has contributed to the team's recent struggles.

He noted that while Coach Prosper Ogum has faced criticism, it is crucial for supporters to be patient and understand that adaptation to a new coach's philosophy takes time.

In an interview with 3FM, Akuffo emphasized the importance of senior players in guiding and mentoring younger ones, citing the success of Ogum's initial tenure when experienced players were present in the squad.

“It all boils down to the players. Some of them are not experienced. Some of them have not played in the Premier League before and when you look at some of the loopholes in the team now I think they lack senior players in the team. Ogum’s first coming worked because the senior players were able to teach the younger ones,” he expressed to 3FM.

With Kotoko facing relegation concerns despite once being considered title contenders, Akuffo urged supporters to remain patient and supportive as the team undergoes a rebuilding phase.

He emphasized the need for time and understanding as the players adapt to the coach's methods.

Looking ahead, Kotoko's next fixture against league leaders FC Samartex presents an opportunity for the team to reverse their fortunes and regain momentum.