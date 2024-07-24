4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak's new defender, Michael Awuah Mensah, has disclosed that Asante Kotoko was the first club to express interest in signing him at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season.

However, it was Hearts of Oak that ultimately secured his services after entering the race for his signature.

The former Nations FC player made his debut for Hearts of Oak in the off-season Democracy Cup match against archrivals Asante Kotoko, a match that ended in a 2-1 defeat for the Phobians.

As the 2024/25 season approaches, Mensah is anticipated to bolster Hearts of Oak's defense with his skills and experience.

In an interview with Peace FM, Mensah shared his feelings about attracting interest from such prominent clubs.

"The feeling you know as a player you have ended the season a club like Kotoko Hearts are interested in you as a player you will know that it is due to your performance," he said.

"Kotoko were the first to approach me but Hearts of Oak was pushing more than Kotoko," he added.

Mensah's addition to the Hearts of Oak squad is expected to bring a new level of competition and resilience to the team's defensive line.

His presence is likely to strengthen the squad as they aim for success in the upcoming season.