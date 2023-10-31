3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo delivered another outstanding performance, contributing to IF Elfsborg's victory over IFK Gothenburg on Monday night.

Baidoo played the full 90 minutes as Elfsborg secured a hard-fought 2-1 win on the road, keeping their title ambitions alive.

This victory maintains Elfsborg's position at the top of the table, with a two-point lead over Swedish giants Malmo FF, and only two games remaining in the season.

The visitors began the game strongly, taking the lead in the first half through Per Frick.

However, the hosts responded in the second half with an own goal from Sebastian Holmen.

Elfsborg secured the winning goal with seven minutes remaining after Alexander Bernhardsson finished off a brilliant move.

Baidoo has been a key player for Elfsborg this season, contributing five goals and providing seven assists in 27 matches.

He joined the Swedish club from Norwegian side Sandnes Ulf in January 2022.