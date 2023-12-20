3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo, currently playing in Sweden, has been named in Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Baidoo, who plies his trade with Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan, played a pivotal role in guiding his club to second place in the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old midfielder's standout performances have earned him recognition, with fans advocating for his inclusion in the national team for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Baidoo showcased his skills by scoring five goals and providing seven assists in 28 matches during the Swedish league campaign, establishing himself as Elfsborg's creative force.

Baidoo's impressive displays have attracted attention from prominent European clubs, with interest from the top five leagues on the continent.

His inclusion in the provisional squad reflects the growing reputation and impact he has made in the midfield.

Chris Hughton is set to finalize the squad, trimming it down to 26 players for the AFCON in Ivory Coast, scheduled to commence on January 13, 2023.

The Black Stars, drawn in Group B, will face stiff competition from Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique as they seek to end their AFCON title drought, which dates back to 1982.

The team will begin preparations early next month for the highly anticipated tournament.