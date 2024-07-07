5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo delivered an exceptional performance for Elfsborg in their commanding 3-0 win against Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Saturday.

Baidoo's standout contribution included both a goal and an assist, playing a crucial role in Elfsborg's dominant display at the Borås Arena.

He was on the pitch for 85 minutes, with fellow Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe also featuring for the entire match.

Elfsborg took the lead in the 30th minute when Simon Hedlund found the back of the net, courtesy of an assist from Baidoo.

The Ghanaian midfielder then scored himself in the 82nd minute with a well-placed shot, further solidifying Elfsborg's advantage.

The victory was sealed in the 87th minute when Eggert Gudmundsson added another goal, completing a comprehensive win for the home side.

Baidoo's impressive performance continues his strong season for Elfsborg, where he has accumulated 5 goals and 4 assists in 13 Allsvenskan matches this year.