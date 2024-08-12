5 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo played a pivotal role in Elfsborg's 2-1 triumph over GAIS in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Baidoo, 25, made an early impact by scoring the opening goal in the 8th minute at the Boras Arena.

Despite GAIS quickly equalizing through Alexander Ahl Holmström in the 14th minute, Elfsborg regained their lead before halftime with an own goal from Anes Cardaklija.

Elfsborg faced a challenging second half, being reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute, but managed to hold on for the victory.

Baidoo's performance was instrumental in securing the win, and his Ghanaian teammates Jalal Abdullai and Terry Yegbe also contributed to the result.

Abdullai played 75 minutes before being substituted by Leo Ostman, while Yegbe completed the full match.

Baidoo has been in impressive form this season, making 17 appearances in the Allsvenskan, scoring six goals and providing four assists.