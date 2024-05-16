57 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo put on a stellar performance, contributing a goal and an assist in IF Elfsborg's commanding 6-1 triumph over AIK in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Wednesday afternoon.

Baidoo, who has been the subject of transfer rumors linking him to English Premier League returnees Leicester City, showcased his talents in front of the Yellow and Black faithful at the Boraas Arena.

His compatriot Jalal Abdulai kick-started the scoring spree for IF Elfsborg with a superb strike in the 6th minute of the match.

Abdulai doubled the lead in the 18th minute, setting the stage for hat-trick hero Ahmed Qasem to extend the advantage to 3-0 just before halftime.

In the second half, IF Elfsborg maintained their dominance, with Michael Baidoo adding his name to the scoresheet in the 51st minute.

Swedish international Ahmed Qasem notched his second goal of the day in the 60th minute, further solidifying IF Elfsborg's lead at 5-0, before Bersant Celina pulled one back for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

Ahmed Qasem completed his hat-trick with a goal in the 89th minute, sealing the comprehensive 6-1 victory for the home side.

Baidoo's impressive performance adds to his season tally, which now stands at three goals and two assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for IF Elfsborg.