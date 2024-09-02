2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo continued his impressive form for IF Elfsborg, playing a pivotal role in their 3-3 draw with Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday.

Substituted in the 60th minute for Eggert Aron Gudmundsson, Baidoo made an immediate impact by converting a penalty in the 68th minute to equalize the score.

The match, held at Grimsta IP, featured a dramatic exchange of goals.

Brommapojkarna took an early lead with Nikola Vasic’s goal in the 7th minute, but Rami Kaib equalized for Elfsborg in the 28th minute.

Alexander Timossi Andersson then restored Brommapojkarna’s lead with a goal in the 34th minute.

Baidoo’s penalty brought Elfsborg back into contention, but Brommapojkarna regained the lead close to full time.

However, Simon Hedlund scored in the dying moments of the match, securing a valuable point for Elfsborg.

Baidoo has been a standout performer this season, with eight goals and four assists in 19 league games, and three goals with three assists in eight UEFA Europa League qualifiers.

His Ghanaian teammates, Jalal Abdulai and Terry Yegbe, also played the full match for Elfsborg.